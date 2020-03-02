Spring came early to town on Sunday — not just the sunshine and near-60 degree temperature. If you happened to pass The Foundry, flowers, cakes, lacy dresses and tropical vacations called out loud and clear at the Bridal Bliss Classic.
Nearly 30 vendors gathered to cater to the every need of the bride-to-be, from event planners to caterers, DJs to florists, and travel agents to formalwear and bridal couture boutiques. It was a one-stop shop for every wedding need.
“This spring marks our sixth time in Frankfort,” according to Shannon Christie, organizer of the Bridal Bliss Classics. “We always have a great contingent of local vendors here.”
Along with Frankfort, Bridal Bliss Classics are held in Lexington, Richmond and Elizabethtown.
“This spring, we had 90 brides pre-registered for the event,” Christie continued. “This is one of our more intimate events, and one where local couples can really connect with our vendors in one place.”
With December through February considered “peak” engagement season, this show also gives couples the chance to connect early with their chosen wedding vendors, giving them first dibs on what has become an increasingly competitive business.
“Cakes and catering are always the most popular stops, but we've seen a real increase in the interest in photo booths.” She also noted that florists and rental companies remain popular stops as well, allowing brides to get inspiration from arrangements and tablescapes.
Frankfort businesses attending included Benjamin's Flowers and Gifts, Capital Plaza Hotel and well-known DJ Charles “Junie” Redden.
First-time Frankfort show vendor Cecilia Jones made several contacts at the event. She is the owner of Capture Creative Images photography studio in Radcliff, and had set up her “Mirror Me” photo booth, showcasing the trend of mobile photography for outdoor events.
“Over the last few years, we have really seen an increased demand for on-premises photo booths,” she said. “With the trend towards outdoor events at family farms, parks or other destinations, sometimes a traditional photography experience isn't what the couple is looking for.” She came to the show as she is branching out into the Frankfort and Lexington markets.
New trends in bridal fashion were the focus at Shelbyville's I Do Brial Boutique's booth. Owner Amber Smith said that “puffy sleeves and boho detailing” are the new trends in dresses. “I think brides have finally realized that while strapless dresses might look good, they aren't exactly practical for all-day wear,” she added.
Bridal Bliss Classic will return to Frankfort for events in late summer and again in the fall, with targeted vendors for every season of the year.
