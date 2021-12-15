State Journal Editor Chanda Veno was elected to the Kentucky Press Association’s (KPA) News Editorial Division Board last week.

Veno will serve as vice chair of the division for 2022-23.

Chanda Veno

Chanda Veno

Ricki Pryor, editor of the Richmond Register, was selected as chair.

The News Editorial Division had long been a male-dominated group, according to KPA Executive Director David Thompson.

Veno and Pryor are the first females to head the division as officers and will help in revitalizing that important part of the association. They both will serve two-year terms.

“It is an honor to serve the state press association and fellow journalists in this capacity,” said Veno, who has been editor at The State Journal for the past three years.

The division is working on sessions for January’s annual KPA Convention including a data driven reporting/computer-assisted reporting session that will be conducted by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting; open meetings/open records training by the KPA general counsels; journalism ethics; and investigative reporting.

