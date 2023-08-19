Two local roads will be impacted by construction projects starting this upcoming week.

Nightly lane closures and delays are possible on Versailles Road from Brighton Park Boulevard to the RJ Corman Bridge — approximately a half-mile — for asphalt resurfacing from 6 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The entire project is expected to be completed in late fall, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

