081223_TacoBellWreck01_CV.jpeg

Emergency personnel work the scene of an accident at the Taco Bell on Versailles Road where a vehicle reportedly struck the building causing injuries to several people. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Versailles Road was closed around 3:30 p.m. Friday because of an accident where a vehicle has reportedly struck Taco Bell causing multiple injuries.

Franklin County EMS called for a Life Flight medical helicopter to transport what is believed to be a child victim. The chopper landed in a vacant car dealership parking lot across the street from the fast food restaurant and the patient was loaded aboard.

Life Flight

Local first responders duck out from under a Life Flight helicopter Friday afternoon following a multi-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A vehicle was said to have crashed into Taco Bell. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
081223_TacoBellWreck02_CV.jpeg

