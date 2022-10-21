A lane configuration will start on Versailles Road (U.S. 60) in Franklin County on Monday.

The change will take effect at 9 a.m. between Jett Boulevard/Chenault Road and Duncan Road (KY1681) at the Interstate 64 interchange, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Road work

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription