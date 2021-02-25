452 Versailles Road

452 Versailles Road is represented by the red flag.

A rezoning of property on the popular traffic vein Versailles Road took its next-to-last step toward finalization on Monday night, receiving a first reading at the Frankfort City Commission meeting.

The zoning change is for 452 Versailles Road, next to Brighton Park, from Limited Commercial District (CL) to General Commercial District (CG). It was sponsored by Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.

The commission will have to vote on the zoning change at its next meeting, currently slated for March 8, to make it final.

The applicant, Kip Co. LLC of Lexington, is seeking the zoning change in order to add retail frontage on the property, which is located next to Independence Bank on Versailles Road.

Commissioner Kyle Thompson said he understood that many residents who live close to the property and were previously disgruntled were later satisfied by a change in the application.

A previous version of the zoning application drew heavy criticism from neighbors, most of whom complained about the potential for added traffic resulting from the development. That previous application included a plan to raze aze all three structures on the land — the main brick building constructed in 1949, a secondary 5,770-square-foot building and a 3,285-square-foot warehouse — to allow for a 40-unit townhome development on the rear portion of the property.

Last month the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission unanimously approved the zoning change on the condition that the body must approve all future development plans.

Still, some residents expressed leeriness about the zoning change.

Bud Dozier, of the Bon Air Hills neighborhood, said that he was against the rezoning because that property acted as a “buffer” between the neighborhood and the commercial area near the eastside Kroger.

“I see no compelling reason to eliminate that buffer,” Dozier wrote. “As I said before, such a zoning change starts down the slippery slope of removing that buffer.”

Frankfort Planning Director Eric Cockley emphasized to the commission on Monday that any further development beyond what is currently proposed would go before the commission before approval.

