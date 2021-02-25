A rezoning of property on the popular traffic vein Versailles Road took its next-to-last step toward finalization on Monday night, receiving a first reading at the Frankfort City Commission meeting.
The zoning change is for 452 Versailles Road, next to Brighton Park, from Limited Commercial District (CL) to General Commercial District (CG). It was sponsored by Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge.
The commission will have to vote on the zoning change at its next meeting, currently slated for March 8, to make it final.
The applicant, Kip Co. LLC of Lexington, is seeking the zoning change in order to add retail frontage on the property, which is located next to Independence Bank on Versailles Road.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson said he understood that many residents who live close to the property and were previously disgruntled were later satisfied by a change in the application.
A previous version of the zoning application drew heavy criticism from neighbors, most of whom complained about the potential for added traffic resulting from the development. That previous application included a plan to raze aze all three structures on the land — the main brick building constructed in 1949, a secondary 5,770-square-foot building and a 3,285-square-foot warehouse — to allow for a 40-unit townhome development on the rear portion of the property.
Last month the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission unanimously approved the zoning change on the condition that the body must approve all future development plans.
Still, some residents expressed leeriness about the zoning change.
Bud Dozier, of the Bon Air Hills neighborhood, said that he was against the rezoning because that property acted as a “buffer” between the neighborhood and the commercial area near the eastside Kroger.
“I see no compelling reason to eliminate that buffer,” Dozier wrote. “As I said before, such a zoning change starts down the slippery slope of removing that buffer.”
Frankfort Planning Director Eric Cockley emphasized to the commission on Monday that any further development beyond what is currently proposed would go before the commission before approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.