The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a temporary change in the traffic configuration on U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) at the Interstate 64 interchange.

Road work

Westbound lanes of U.S. 60 will shift at 9 a.m. on Monday between Jett Boulevard/Chenault Road and KY 1681 (Duncan Road) at the Interstate 64 interchange. The temporary lane configuration is scheduled to be in place until Sept. 15. Delays for water blasting and pavement striping are possible. Motorists should follow signs and reduce speed to navigate through the work zone.

