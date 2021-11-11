Frankfort honored its veterans during a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday at the Franklin County Farmers Market pavilion.

Mayor Layne Wilkerson was the guest speaker, and the VFW Post 4075 Honor Guard gave a 21 gun salute and played taps.

The ceremony was put on by the VFW, American Legion, Elks Lodge and the Kentucky National Guard.

A Veterans Day parade had been advertised but didn't take place Thursday.

Larry Montgomery, the ceremony's master of ceremonies, said the parade didn't receive city approval due to some issues that weren't addressed.

He also told the crowd the VFW and American Legion hadn't been contacted about helping with the parade.

"I'm sure sure they had good intentions," he said of the organizers, "but they weren't able to complete the process."

