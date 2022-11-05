VFW Post 4075, the City of Frankfort and the Frankfort Elks Lodge #530 are teaming up to celebrate local veterans on Friday, Nov. 11 with a parade and celebration.

Parade lineup starts at 9:30 a.m. at Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street. The parade will end at the Farmers Market pavilion at River View Park.

