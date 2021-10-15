The Veterans Day parade will take place Nov. 11 beginning at noon.

Parade participants will meet at River View Park, 404 Wilkinson Blvd. The parade will follow Broadway to Ann Street, down to the Capital and end at VFW Post 4075 on Second Street.

101521.Veterans Parade.jpg

The parade is hosted by VFW Post 4075 and American Legion Post 7, and it’s sponsored by Whitaker Bank.

A request has been made to the governor’s office to lower flags, and churches have been asked to ring their bells at noon to kick off the parade.

For the ArtWalk, large prints of veterans will be displayed along the sidewalks and at the Capitol to show support for those who served.

For more information contact Shannon at 502-369-1760.

