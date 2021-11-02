Mayor Layne Wilkerson will be the speaker at the Veterans Day Program set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Members of VFW Post 4075 Honor Guard, American Legion Post 7 members and Elks Lodge 530 will participate.

The program will follow state guidelines for outdoor activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historical Sites will be providing chairs.

The public is invited afterward to the VFW for soup and sandwiches.

For additional information, contact Larry Montgomery, 502-330-7520.

