The coronavirus pandemic didn't stop Frankfort veterans organizations from honoring the men and women who died in the U.S. military on Memorial Day.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075, in collaboration with American Legion Post 7 and Elks Lodge 530, held a drive-through ceremony at the Frankfort Cemetery on Monday.
"We normally do the 21-gun salute and have a service," said Larry Montgomery, who belongs to all three local organizations. "But we definitely wanted to ring the bell and read the names of the 137 Franklin Countians who gave their lives for their country."
Those who died in World War I include William Beckley, Frank X. Busam, William Chism, Harry Conroy, George Cook, Charles Dickey, Nataniel Bailey Flood, W.T. Goins, James W. Harp, James Harris, Ovid Harrick, Edward Thomas Hawkins, Andrew Hill, Stewart Hosler, Alexander Hamilton Innis, Richard Jett, Roy Kennedy, Earnie Kimberlin, Gerald King, William McEwen, Otha B. Marlow, Moses Metts, Thomas Miles, Eugene D. Mitchell, Miles B. Ragland, William T. Runyan, Frank M. Scanland, James H. Share, Fred Simpson, Newland Moffett Shyrock, John Tillman, James N. Tucker, Elmer T. Watson, Walter White and Samuel E. Williams.
Those who died in World War II include John L. Allen Jr., Leon F. Atha, James B. Beckham, George H. Blevins, Shirley Brewer, Hayes Campbell, Manuel Coach, Thurston W. Cox, Wyatt C. Duvall, Albert G. Easley, James D. Estill, Donald O. Finnell, Earl F. Florian, James C. Ford, Everette Goins, Percy H. Gordon, Richard R. Gordon, O.C. Grissom, Leslie M. Gross, Arthur Hall Jr., Luther Harlow, Curtis C. Johnson, John W. Johnston, James E. Jordan, Joseph M. Kelly, Arthur G. Kendall, Robert Landrum, Herman R. Lyon, Boyd L. Mahoney, Garnett Martin, James W. McCann, Warren M. McDonald, Bert McKee, Lonnie Metts Jr., James W. Miles, Walter E. Mitchell, Russell G. Monroe, James R. Montgomery, David T. Moore, John T. H. O'Rear, Hubert Parrish Jr., Marvin Peach, Thurman Rice, Sherman Richardson, James V. Samples, James A. Satterwhite, Robert L. Scearce, Carl O. Smith, Jackson A. Smith, Charles E. Spaulding, John C. Stanley, Cloyd Stratton, Robert B. Tillitt, Erle R. True, George W. Truell, Robert E. Turner, Chester A. Turner, Floyd N. Utley, Norman G. Warford, Clayton E. Wheat II, Norman L. Whelan, Wayne Winans and Charles D. Winn.
Those who died in the Korean War include Chadwick O. Burns, Henry E. May, Charles H. Snelling, Marvin E. Viel and Edward J. Wilson.
Those who died in the Vietnam War include Frank E. Brawner, Donald C. Gay, Thomas A. Harp, David B. Hockensmith, David L. Martin Jr., John L. McElroy, George W. McNeers, James W. Moore and Everette E. Woolums Jr.
