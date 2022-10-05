The VFW 4075 Auxiliary, 104 E. Second St., will be hosting a dance on Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-10 p.m.

Live music will be performed by Bonnie Reeves and Frank Kemper, who play classic country and rock 'n' roll.

