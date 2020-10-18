Family Freedom Festival

The VFW Auxiliary Post 4075 will host an outdoor Family Freedom Festival on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot at 109 Capital Ave.

Those attending can follow the animal tracks to the goodies. There will be information about the Auxiliary's programs, trick or treating for children and a University of Louisville cooler with other items in the cooler that will be part of a silent auction.

Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and obey social distancing.

