The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 and Auxiliary recently sponsored the Voice of Democracy and the Patriots Pen competition.

Winners in the Patriots Pen competition were: first place — Sydney Lang, Bondurant Middle School; second place — Michael Mehaff, Capital Day School; third place was a tie between Abigail Moore of The Frankfort Christian Academy and Evelynn Gordley, of Good Shepherd School.

District 7 Patriots Pen: second place — Sydney Lang, Bondurant Middle School.

Winners in the Voice of Democracy competition were: first place — Benjamin Perry, Woodford County High School; second place — Jacob Hogan, Franklin County High School;  and once again a tie for third place between Lauren Murray of Western Hills High School and Emily Wallace of The Frankfort Christian Academy.

