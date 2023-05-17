There will be a public Memorial Day service starting at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Frankfort Cemetery on East Main Street.

Participating will be members of VFW Post 4075 and Auxiliary, American Legion Post 7, Elks Lodge 530, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sons of the American Revolution.

