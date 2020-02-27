At least one person is displaced after a grease fire at the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter on Thursday.

Frankfort Fire and EMS along with the Frankfort Police Department responded to the scene at 303 West Third St. at around 3:50 p.m.

Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe told The State Journal a fire caused by grease left on a stove left a second floor apartment with minor damage.

Everyone inside the building made it out safely and there were no injuries, he added.

