The Kentucky Association of Government Communicators has named Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, as its 2021 Communicator of the Year.

The annual awards celebration was held virtually Thursday honoring the very best in government-produced communications.

“Press releases, speeches, brochures, magazine articles, public service advertising and more, it’s an ominous job,” KAGC President Charlie Baglan said. “Kentucky is fortunate to have such a talented information workforce. In addition, the pandemic has opened our eyes to a group which was previously working under the radar, interpreters for those with hearing loss. It’s our privilege to recognize Virginia Moore for leading the way.”

A familiar face on Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 briefings, Moore has led a tireless effort in providing this service.

“Thank you but I’m nothing without my team,” Moore said. “The pandemic has opened the door to understand just how many are affected by hearing impairment and how the KCDHH has been able to make a difference. This is quite the unexpected honor and it’s truly appreciated.”

The Kentucky Association of Government Communicators is a professional development and networking organization that works to improve and enhance communicators’ expertise, public image, morale and effectiveness of the work of federal, state and local agencies. A complete list of winners is available at http://www.kagc.net/.

