Fewer than 2,000 coronavirus cases were reported by health officials in Kentucky on Monday.

However, 40 deaths were reported, bringing Kentucky’s death toll from the virus to 3,167 since the pandemic began in March.

A release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office showed 1,998 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. Kentucky’s testing positivity rate, which has been around 12% for much of the past week, was reported Monday at 11.64%.

Hospitals have 1,587 patients in their care with 397 people in intensive care units and 208 on ventilators, according to  the release.

Kentucky’s vaccination rate is on the rise with 83,212 residents given the vaccine in the past seven days. 

A total of 213,567 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in the commonwealth so far, the release said.

The Franklin County Health Department was closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Since the pandemic began 10 months ago, 2,536 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the virus. 

Thirty-three Franklin Countians have died while positive with COVID-19.

