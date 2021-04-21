042121 Cash for trash

Community members picked up litter on April 3-4 to raise money for the Franklin County Humane Society. (Photo submitted)

Sixteen volunteers recently gathered Trash for Cash for the Franklin County Humane Society.

Shannon Griffith, of Frankfort, organized the event on April 3-4 and the volunteers collected 15 miles of litter on Shadrick Ferry, Peaks Mill, Manley Leestown and Lewis Ferry roads.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of individuals that offered to volunteer for the task, several volunteers were of common interest in the community,” Griffith said. “Our group set a goal to beat our given number and exceeded our own expectations of the hard work ahead.”

The county offers the cash-for-trash program to help certified nonprofit organizations earn funds for picking up litter for up to 15-mile stretches of road. The organization receives $100 per mile of roadway picked up litter.

Volunteer Gae Broadwater said her first experience with the program was positive.

“The solid waste office provided us with everything we needed to be safe as well as productive,” she told The State Journal.

“Of course, many hands make light work and we had a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help us get the job done.”

She and Ruth Webb, who volunteered to pick up litter on Shadrick Ferry Road along with her husband, encourage other groups to take advantage of the opportunity.

“The project was well-organized,” Webb added.

Fellow volunteer Julia Gabbard also was impressed with how well-run the event was.

“As someone who routinely picks up trash, I was glad to be part of a group effort to benefit people, animals and the environment,” she stated. “I had very positive interactions with all involved.

For more information about the program, contact Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward at 502-875-8751 ext. 1323 or via email at Brittany.woodward@franklincounty.ky.gov

