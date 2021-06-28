062821 Food pantry volunteers

Thirty-plus volunteers helped the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County to distribute food boxes to more than 200 local families earlier this month. (Photo submitted)

Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County distributed food boxes to more than 200 local families on June 19.

Food pantry board member John Heltzel organized the event, which provided about 600 neighbors with fresh and shelf-stable foods, and drew more than 30 volunteers, plus representatives from God's Pantry Food Bank and Anthem.

Several volunteers loaded food into their own vehicles and distributed the food boxes throughout neighborhoods in Frankfort.  

Details of upcoming food distribution events like this will be published on the Emergency Community Food Pantry's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FoodPantryOfFranklinCounty. Any neighborhoods, churches or organizations interested in hosting a food distribution event with the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County can email EmergencyFoodPantryFranklinCo@gmail.com.

