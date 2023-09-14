Yes Arts

Yes Arts is looking for volunteers to help turn trash into cash.

The organization will be collecting litter in Franklin County starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Each mile of trash collected equals money for Yes Arts.

