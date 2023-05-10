In preparedness for their Memorial Day program on May 29, VFW Post 4075 is seeking volunteers to help place flags on military gravesites. The project will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Frankfort Cemetery.

A light meal will be provided afterward at VFW Post 4075, 106 E. Second St.

