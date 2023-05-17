Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 454 will host its annual Memorial Day service at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29.

The event will include a presentation of the Colors, speakers, the placing of memorial wreaths and more and is open to all veterans, their families and the general public.

092220_POWEvent03_hb.jpg

Participants of the Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5 National POW/MIA Remembrance Day wreath-laying event gather at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial in this 2020 State Journal file photo.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription