Four of five Frankfort City Commission members voted in favor of offering Frankfort native and international governance and development specialist Laura Hagg the role of city manager on Monday.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge didn’t, and she made her displeasure with Hagg’s selection, and the commission’s process, well known.
Waldridge repeated a point she had made when she voted against going back to interviewing previous candidates in lieu of new ones, after the commission withdrew its first offer, by arguing that that the commission and Mayor Layne Wilkerson were misleading those who applied in the second round, and that the intention was always to hire Hagg.
"It has lacked transparency," Waldridge said of the commission's hiring process on Monday. "It has shown disrespect to other candidates by wasting their time with interviews, and also wasting city funds with travel expenses for bringing in people they never intended to hire.
"The mayor's comments were, ‘We're going to open up again … and we will give everyone the opportunity.’ That was a lie from our mayor. That was not the opportunity. You allowed people to apply and you did not interview them. You went with your number one choice since day one.”
Wilkerson said that Hagg was his initial top choice but emphasized that the commission did previously vote unanimously to offer the role to Thomas Hutka, who didn’t accept it. The mayor also said that it made sense to revisit Hagg since two members of the commission scored her as their top choice in the first round of finalists, and that the commission hadn’t yet had an in-person interview with her because she was out of the country at the time.
“When Mr. Hutka did not work out, it made sense because we had someone that was still the top choice for two people, to go back and revisit that,” Wilkerson said after the meeting.
He also emphasized that Hagg has yet to accept the commission’s offer and suggested that the commission could have ideally opted not to reopen the search before re-interviewing past finalists.
“We wanted to have an opportunity to interview her in-person before we went too far down the path with other people,” Wilkerson said. “Perhaps we should have not opened it up until we had that in-person interview with her, but I hardly think of that as lying.”
Waldridge on Monday also noted that Hagg made a racially insensitive comment in an interview — that “too many masters shouldn't be sitting at a table” with regards to the number of direct reports on a given task. Waldridge took umbrage with the fact that the word “masters” was used in the context of a discussion on diversity and equity.
Waldridge added after the meeting that when she pointed that out in the interview, Hagg immediately apologized to her. Hagg did not respond to a State Journal request for comment on Waldridge’s account.
Waldridge later stood by her decision to bring up the remark Monday night, noting that she still found it insensitive.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who expressed some consternation on Monday night when he voted to offer the job to Hagg, said that while Hutka was his first choice — he even called himself the primary “cheerleader” for Hutka’s hiring — Hagg was a strong contender.
“I thought that her resume was unbelievable,” Thompson said. “I would die a happy man if I had the professional resume that Laura has.”
Thompson also said that it was his opinion in interacting with the rest of the commission during the hiring process that there was at least “strong interest” in Hagg at the outset, so he expressed some sympathy for Waldridge’s concerns.
“I felt sympathy for Katrisha, but I also felt like we needed to have a singular, strong voice behind whoever that pick was,” Thompson said. “I was willing to accept Laura, and I hope she accepts the position and hope she is the person that we need to do the job.”
He added that when a majority of the commission expressed that they wanted to go back and interview Hagg and another previous finalist, he said he would have preferred to interview some new applicants but that he would go along with the majority — much like his vote to offer Hagg.
“I voiced my opinion, and said that I really wanted to interview everybody that was in there,” Thompson said. “But if we're going to interview these two people, and I can get some assurances that if we are not happy with these two people that will interview everyone else, then I'll go along with this.”
Waldridge said that despite her disappointment in the process and Hagg as a candidate, she would try to work with Hagg if she accepts the offer.
“If she turns out to be a stellar city manager, then that’s great,” Waldridge said. “I’ll work with her and I’ll applaud her. If she struggles, then we’re going to need to do evaluations. Still, I’m not going to change my vote to get a unanimous commission vote.”
Wilkerson highlighted Hagg’s background in development across the globe and her roots in Frankfort — noting that there’s potential for her to stay in the role for many years, which hasn’t been the case of late.
“I believe Frankfort's going to be pleased with our choice,” Wilkerson said. “I think she's going to easily work well with the community, the staff and the commission. She's a strategic thinker and planner, and will help us with our vision to make sure we meet those milestones along the way and keep us on track.”
