Frankfort City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge plans to rescind her vote concerning a conservation easement for Leslie Morris Park on Fort Hill on Monday.
On April 27, Commissioner Scott Tippett made a motion to direct city staff to draft a nonbinding letter of intent to draft a conservation easement concerning Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill with the Bluegrass Land Conservancy.
The motion carried unanimously.
According to Ashley Greathouse with the Bluegrass Land Conservancy, conservation easements can be used to ban certain activities from taking place on a property.
The easement, depending on how it is written, could make permanent a city commission vote last year to ban bicycles in Leslie Morris Park, which is city property. Without a conservation easement that prohibits bicycles, future city commissions could reverse the current ban.
The hiking trails at Leslie Morris were originally deemed multiuse trails. Construction on the trails began in October 2018 after the project was approved by the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites board and former City Manager Cindy Steinhauser.
The trails were funded by Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department, Bluegrass Chapter of the KY Mountain Bike Association and Strong Properties. Local Boy Scouts helped complete the project.
On Friday, Waldridge told The State Journal she would be rescinding her vote because she was not made aware that the conservation easement is for the entire site instead of the 20 acres that makes up an archaeological site.
“I made it clearly aware to the city manager and commissioners that I am not voting for anything that would hinder movement at a later date on Fort Hill, or the possibility of having bike trails up on Fort Hill,” Waldridge said.
Waldridge said when she voted on April 27, City Manager Keith Parker should have spoken up and reminded everyone the plan was for the entire park to be part of the easement.
“The information we received did not have the appropriate acreage or any acreage on it,” Waldridge said.
Waldridge’s plan to rescind her vote is on the agenda for Monday night’s city commission meeting.
The meeting will be broadcast on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and on the Frankfort City Commission’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY at 5 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the meeting is not open to the public and will take place over video conference.
Public comment on agenda items only can be emailed to bheckler@frankfort.ky.gov by 4 p.m. Monday.
