Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge asked Mayor Layne Wilkerson to consider arranging a new date for Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s public hearing for reported misconduct at Monday’s city commission meeting.

“Given the circumstances in regards to our commission, I just ask in any way, shape or form that you, mayor, would be a little more aggressive in getting our hearing rescheduled as soon as possible — this week if preferred,” she stated.

Kyle Thompson

Kyle Thompson

A public hearing into Thompson’s alleged misconduct regarding a derogatory text message he sent in December about a female candidate for Frankfort police chief while city leaders were actively interviewing her for the position was called off last week after the city commissioner filed a 19-page lawsuit against the city.

The hearing was originally scheduled earlier in February but he and his lawyer were granted a continuance by city leaders, executive staff and the city’s counsel and the trial-type hearing was pushed back to Feb. 23 at Thorn Hill Education Center before being canceled the night before.

In his complaint, Thompson names FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey as the female police chief candidate and accuses several members of executive city staff of violating the Code of Ethics by divulging the text message, which he calls “confidential information” to the public.

Aubrey’s attorney, Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, issued a statement on her behalf to The State Journal.

“Kyle Thompson’s court action is meritless — it is full of lies, half-truths and misinformation, as were the text messages he sent during the interview process. The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling,” the statement, which was sent last week, reads.

Thompson’s lawsuit, which was filed in Franklin Circuit Court, asks the court to stop continued action to remove him from the city commission; for monetary damages, including punitive damages; for all of his costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees; for a jury trial; and “other such relief that he appear entitled.”

The city has yet to file its response to the civil suit but said in a statement on Feb. 22 that it “looks forward to the opportunity to respond to the filed complaint and motion for injunctive relief.”

“I’m ready for this to move on. I’m tired of it dragging out as more things continue to pile up,” Waldridge said Monday. “It’s just something we need to hurry and get off of our desks so we can move on to other city business.”

The mayor pro tem encouraged Mayor Layne Wilkerson to work with the city’s lawyers or set up a time and date for the public hearing “to get this back on the books so we can move forward.”

“If there’s no legal reason to delay it — and I think that is the main thing — is there a legal reason to delay the hearing,” Wilkerson stated. “If not, then I would ask staff (to schedule it) as soon as possible.”

City Manager Laura Hagg said she would reach out to the city’s attorneys, consult with them first and report back to commissioners as soon as possible.

“I’m available all week,” Waldridge added. “I think the other commissioners are available as well. We’ll clear our calendars if we need to.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription