Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge asked Mayor Layne Wilkerson to consider arranging a new date for Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s public hearing for reported misconduct at Monday’s city commission meeting.
“Given the circumstances in regards to our commission, I just ask in any way, shape or form that you, mayor, would be a little more aggressive in getting our hearing rescheduled as soon as possible — this week if preferred,” she stated.
A public hearing into Thompson’s alleged misconduct regarding a derogatory text message he sent in December about a female candidate for Frankfort police chief while city leaders were actively interviewing her for the position was called off last week after the city commissioner filed a 19-page lawsuit against the city.
The hearing was originally scheduled earlier in February but he and his lawyer were granted a continuance by city leaders, executive staff and the city’s counsel and the trial-type hearing was pushed back to Feb. 23 at Thorn Hill Education Center before being canceled the night before.
In his complaint, Thompson names FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey as the female police chief candidate and accuses several members of executive city staff of violating the Code of Ethics by divulging the text message, which he calls “confidential information” to the public.
Aubrey’s attorney, Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, issued a statement on her behalf to The State Journal.
“Kyle Thompson’s court action is meritless — it is full of lies, half-truths and misinformation, as were the text messages he sent during the interview process. The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling,” the statement, which was sent last week, reads.
Thompson’s lawsuit, which was filed in Franklin Circuit Court, asks the court to stop continued action to remove him from the city commission; for monetary damages, including punitive damages; for all of his costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees; for a jury trial; and “other such relief that he appear entitled.”
The city has yet to file its response to the civil suit but said in a statement on Feb. 22 that it “looks forward to the opportunity to respond to the filed complaint and motion for injunctive relief.”
“I’m ready for this to move on. I’m tired of it dragging out as more things continue to pile up,” Waldridge said Monday. “It’s just something we need to hurry and get off of our desks so we can move on to other city business.”
The mayor pro tem encouraged Mayor Layne Wilkerson to work with the city’s lawyers or set up a time and date for the public hearing “to get this back on the books so we can move forward.”
“If there’s no legal reason to delay it — and I think that is the main thing — is there a legal reason to delay the hearing,” Wilkerson stated. “If not, then I would ask staff (to schedule it) as soon as possible.”
City Manager Laura Hagg said she would reach out to the city’s attorneys, consult with them first and report back to commissioners as soon as possible.
“I’m available all week,” Waldridge added. “I think the other commissioners are available as well. We’ll clear our calendars if we need to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.