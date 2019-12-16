Downtown Frankfort Inc. has a new director.
Terri Bennett, the president of DFI, made the announcement at the Frankfort City Commission's regular meeting Monday night.
Glenn Waldrop was chosen from among 23 applicants and three finalists.
Bennett said Waldrop has verbally accepted an offer and the organization hopes to have his contract finalized within the next week.
Waldrop will replace Kelly Everman, who announced her resignation as DFI’s executive director last month.
Everman first became director of the organization in 2008 before leaving in 2011. She returned as interim director in April 2017 and became director again in January 2018.
Waldrop is currently the public information officer for the Kentucky Department of Revenue. He’s also served as the public information coordinator for the Frankfort Plant Board.
“We are very pleased already with how well he’s integrated into the community, how much he already knows about the Parcel B and C developments and his ideas for implementing the master plan,” Bennett said.
Waldrop is expected to begin his role as executive director on Jan. 6.
Last month, DFI announced it would enter into a management agreement with Bourbon on the Banks. Waldrop will oversee both organizations and will be expected to prioritize fundraising and implementation of the Downtown Master Plan.