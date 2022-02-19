WalkBike Frankfort is looking for help from local business owners in its continuing efforts to make Frankfort more bike friendly.

The organization is wanting to install more bike racks around town and is asking any interested businesses to contact them. There will be a variety of racks to choose from and WalkBike Frankfort will split the cost of the rack with the business. 

WalkBike Frankfort logo

WalkBike Frankfort President Diane Strong said she would like to see businesses from both the east and west side of town, and downtown participate. She said the heaviest pedestrian and bike traffic is on Holmes Street and she'd love to see businesses in that area participate. 

"We’re always striving to make Frankfort more walkable and bike-able," Strong said. "This is providing another service. (Businesses that participate show they're) bike friendly and that they encourage biking."

The deadline to apply is April 15. Apply by emailing walkbikefrankfort@gmail.com.

WalkBike Frankfort is also encouraging businesses to sign up for Pedal of the Posies, a fun bike race that will take place in downtown Frankfort on Derby Day. There is no fee to participate.

Rain didn’t stop Governor’s Downtown Derby Celebration

Kyle Meadows, winner of Pedal for the Posies approaches the finish line at The Governor’s Downtown Derby Celebration, May 5, 2018. (Holly McClurkin/holly.mcclurkin@state-journal.com)

"Businesses just need to provide a jockey with a helmet, which can be decorated," Strong said.

She said the "horse," which is a child's bike, will be provided by the Frankfort Police Department.

Deadline to participate in Pedal for the Posies is also April 15. Register by emailing walkbikefrankfort@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription