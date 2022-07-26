A group of about 20 concerned citizens gathered at the steps of the Capitol on Monday night to discuss how to make Capital Avenue and the surrounding neighborhood safer for pedestrians and motorists.
During a 30-minute presentation from WalkBike Frankfort President and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Engineer Brent Sweger, the group walked down Capital Avenue, stopping at each intersection to discuss what could be done to help achieve the groups safety oriented goals.
"What we are talking about here, is we have two travel lanes in each direction but rarely do we have a need from a traffic capacity standpoint to carry that much traffic," Sweger said at the beginning of the walk. "But what we do experience along [Capital Avenue] is people who travel fast."
He went on to note that with cars coming in both directions, visibility is an issue for both pedestrians and motorists.
Over the course of the walk-and-talk Sweger said certain cost effective and easily implemented measures would make the area much safer, including making the intersection of Capital Avenue and West Todd Street a four-way stop.
"What we are talking about at this specific intersection is to put an in all-way stop, partly to try to put everybody on equal footing and keep the speeds low so that people can make their decisions," Sweger said. "So it should simplify things from that standpoint. It should also help pedestrians get across the street because drivers have to stop."
In addition to pointing out where where additional crosswalks and signs needed to be placed, he also presented the group with plans that would take Capital Avenue down to one lane of travel in each direction while leaving enough room for a dedicated bike lane and parking lane.
WalkBike Frankfort is still in the proposal phases. While the group has the attention of the city commission, it still also has to work with departments at the state level due to the area being near and on Kentucky capital jurisdiction.
"The city would have to get a permit from the state to do the work," Sweger said. "The city would also have to get the blessing of the city commission."
Sweger reiterated that the scope of the projects his group is proposing would be relatively easy to implement.
"It is not something that is expensive," he told the assembly. "It is not a Second Street project that would take 10 years to make happen. Once you got permission, it could happen within two months. It is fairly easy and relatively inexpensive, but it something that could make a world of difference to the neighborhood."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.