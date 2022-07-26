A group of about 20 concerned citizens gathered at the steps of the Capitol on Monday night to discuss how to make Capital Avenue and the surrounding neighborhood safer for pedestrians and motorists.

During a 30-minute presentation from WalkBike Frankfort President and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Engineer Brent Sweger, the group walked down Capital Avenue, stopping at each intersection to discuss what could be done to help achieve the groups safety oriented goals. 

DSC_8454.JPG

Brent Sweger speaks to the crowd during the WalkBike Frankfort meeting on Capital Avenue on Monday. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
DSC_8439.JPG

Brent Sweger, second from left, speaks to Ford Childs, left, Lee Colton, Tom Farmer and Brittany Woodward about where safety measures can be installed along Capital Avenue. (Ben Mackin | State Avenue)

