“We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed.” — 2 Corinthians 4:8-9

Rev. Michael L. Zachary Sr., of Centerville Missionary Baptist Church in Paris, said that with all the injustices going on in the country and around the world, people should look to 2 Corinthians 4:8-9 for guidance.

“As I think about (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech ‘I Have a Dream’) I think about those who marched and I look at the pictures of Martin Luther King being here in Kentucky 58 years ago and I wonder how people get the nerve and strength to go out and fight for justice and equality,” Zachary said. “It takes a lot of courage. It takes someone to say, ‘despite all of the obstacles, I’m going to do what’s right.’

Rev. Michael L. Zachary Sr., of Centerville Missionary Baptist Church in Paris, preaches during the 16th annual MLK Community Memorial Celebration Sunday night at the church. The Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association hosted the event. Only those involved in the program were at the church. The celebration was streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

“We saw it play out not too long ago when people took to the streets to protest after a young man was killed on TV. I said to myself, ‘how can people take to the street knowing it’s going to be dangerous.’”

He said that Paul told the Corinthian church that there is trouble on every side.

“When we realize that we are trying to make a difference, it’s not going to be easy, but it’s worth it,” Zachary said. “When we are busy serving and doing what we need to do and fight for justice and equality, we realize trouble can come our way. You can be doing what’s right and trouble will come your way. Even when serving the Lord, sometimes you find yourself in trouble.”

Zachary offered “The Preached Word” during the 16th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Memorial Celebration Sunday night at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. The event was hosted by the Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association.

Only those involved in the program were at the church. The celebration was streamed live on the church’s Facebook page. It will also be posted to the church’s YouTube channel and it will air on Cable 10 at various times this week.

Zachary went on to say that in some situations we often became perplexed at what to do.

“I have to believe that Dr. King was trying to do the right thing, but there was a time in his life he was perplexed,” he said.

Not only do we get perplexed sometimes, he said, we also get persecuted when we try to do the right thing.

Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. Community Memorial Celebration — Jan. 16, 2022

011922_MLKService01_hb.jpg
011922_MLKService_hb_web-1.jpg
011922_MLKService_hb_web-2.jpg
011922_MLKService_hb_web-3.jpg
“We’re persecuted, but not forsaken,” Zachary said. “When we’re going through what we’re going through, sometimes we don’t think God is there.”

He gave the example of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that as the number of cases rise and hundreds of thousands of people are dying, many people might doubt God. But, he said that God gave us a promise — “I’m with you always, even to the end of the world.”

“While they were marching and MLK gave the speech, even he didn’t see the dream to pass, but he said he still believes,” Zachary said.

Zachary said that he didn’t grow up during segregation.

“I didn’t grow up when we had to use different doors, but I do see that there are still divisions,” he said. “We still have a ways to go. We still have mountains to climb, but the Lord tells me that though we’ve been cast down, we are not destroyed. Though the road has been rough, you still can make it and I believe that there are many of those that want life to be easy, but the Lord never said it was going to be easy.

“I believe I’ll be able to go further than I’ve ever gone before.”

Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, also spoke during the event.

“It means a lot that the Ministerial Association has been the host for this annual event,” Graham said. “As community spiritual leaders, they walk the path of Dr. King. His core message was rooted in faith, but he would be the first to say that even if you don’t have faith, you know what is right and what is wrong. Follow the golden rule — do unto others, as you would have others do unto you.”

He also said that he sees society starting to repeat history and return to an era of discrimination.

“If we want a better future, we have to shine a new light on education,” he said.

Graham then quoted Frederick Douglas in saying, “It is easier to build strong children than repair broken men.”

Graham said it is easier to build lasting equality, than it is to repair lives that are diminished because they were never given a chance.

“We are blessed that MLK and other men and women have pointed us in the right direction,” he said. “Our job is to follow their lead.”

Mayor Layne Wilkerson also spoke.

“We must stand for racial equity in our words … our votes … our policies,” he said. “We can work to eliminate gaps in wealth, education, criminal justice and others. We can, and we must, allocate resources to support these actions.

“Dr. King reminded us that only light can drive out darkness. Each of us deserves a better life.”

