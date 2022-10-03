The founders of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation (WJRF), Amy Snow and Dale Robinson, knew they had a big day ahead of them on Sept. 28. They did not know just how big.
Going into the day they thought the highlight would be that afternoon when they testified before the Kentucky General Assembly's Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity at the Capitol.
There they would tell legislators how WJRF utilizes inclusion and access in its work to help the children of incarcerated parents and also get an opportunity to brief the foundation's strategic plan.
Before they could do that, they got word that the WJRF had been awarded $739,239 in grant funding from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) over the next three years.
The grant program is designed to provide funding to support states and units of local government to develop programs within detention or correctional facilities to respond to the needs of incarcerated parents who have children younger than 18.
The grant totals more than $5 million and has been divided between seven state run prison programs across the nation as well as the WJRF, which is the only non-profit awarded.
"It is a David vs Goliath story for sure," said Snow, who also serves as the organization's president. "This is a big deal for a little nonprofit in Frankfort, Kentucky."
Snow said that she tasked Elizabeth Trebelhorn, a graduate student at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work and WJRF intern, to look for grants that the foundation could use to help fund the hiring of full-time personnel.
"We currently have seven part-time contract staff, so that means zero full-time staff, including myself," she noted. "Currently we have an incredible advisory council and board and with all of us volunteering our time to make the foundation work."
Snow said the grant will allow WJRF to hire four full-time positions including a director of programs and a director of development.
They will also hire a social worker who will work out of the Franklin County Regional Jail to provide services to prisoners' families. That position will also facilitate parenting classes for parents in the jail's general population. The program is designed to help incarcerated parents gain custody of their children when they are released.
"We have an evidence-based parenting curriculum that we will be able to do in the jail. Then when the parent comes back out and reenters society, they can continue their parenting class at our community location," Snow added.
The WJRF's application had to go through the Franklin County Fiscal Court before it was submitted to the OJJPD.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells said that he and the court, which voted unanimously to support the grant application, are thrilled that the WJRF's hard work has been rewarded.
