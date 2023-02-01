The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation (WJRF), a local nonprofit organization, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Franklin County Regional Jail to provide a social worker who will be able to work with inmates who are county residents. 

The MOU was unanimously approved by the Franklin County Fiscal Court on Tuesday night after a presentation from Jailer Jake Banta, Ashley King and Amy Snow, co-founder and president of the WJRF.

Screen Shot 2023-02-02 at 2.04.14 AM.png

Amy Snow, left, co-founder and president of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation and Maj. Ashley King of the Franklin County Regional Jail brief the fiscal court on the new social worker position funded by a federal grant. 

