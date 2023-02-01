Amy Snow, left, co-founder and president of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation and Maj. Ashley King of the Franklin County Regional Jail brief the fiscal court on the new social worker position funded by a federal grant.
The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation (WJRF), a local nonprofit organization, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Franklin County Regional Jail to provide a social worker who will be able to work with inmates who are county residents.
The MOU was unanimously approved by the Franklin County Fiscal Court on Tuesday night after a presentation from Jailer Jake Banta, Ashley King and Amy Snow, co-founder and president of the WJRF.
The social worker position will be employed by the WJRF and fully funded by a federal grant that the organization was awarded last October.
Amy Perry, the social worker who was hired for the position, will work out of the Franklin County Regional Jail to provide services to prisoners' families, particularly to their children.
In addition to the social worker, WJRF will also hire another position to facilitate parenting classes for incarcerated parents. The program is designed to help them gain custody of their children when they are released.
King noted to the magistrates that currently there are no other social resources available to county inmates.
"With this program the social worker will be able to work with people in Franklin County," King stated. "So this will directly benefit families, children and individuals in our community and give them the help and assistance that they need."
Snow mentioned that with there being more than 140 inmates who are parents in the jail on any given month, the program will not be able to help all of them right off the bat. She said that the plan is to start with 10 inmates and grow the program from there.
While the in jail program is getting off the ground, Snow said that WJRF will continue working with the children.
"While we may not be able to work directly with each and every parent, we can work with their children," she said. "That is what we have been doing. That is why we have done the assessment, to see if their children or do their children need to meet with a group at school, do they need to have a sponsorship for an extracurricular activity, that type of outside wrap around support for the kids."
