The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation will host its third annual gala on April 29 in Lexington at the Paddock Pavilion at the Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa.

The Derby-themed gala will feature casino games as well as silent and live auctions to benefit the foundation’s mission to support kids impacted by incarceration.

WJR Gala.jpg

