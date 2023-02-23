The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation will host its third annual gala on April 29 in Lexington at the Paddock Pavilion at the Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort & Spa.
The Derby-themed gala will feature casino games as well as silent and live auctions to benefit the foundation’s mission to support kids impacted by incarceration.
Special guest Vince Marrow, associate head football coach at the University of Kentucky, will be in attendance. Marrow joined head coach Mark Stoops’ staff in 2012 as the tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and the NFL liaison.
Also in attendance will be JJ Weaver, outside linebacker for the Kentucky Wildcats.
The gala is an annual fundraising event in celebration of the foundation’s efforts and to raise money for statewide programming.
Kentucky ranks third in the nation for incarceration, and 12% of all Kentucky children have had a parent incarcerated (Kentucky Youth Advocates 2020 Kids Count).
The Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation was envisioned by Dale Robinson in 2018 to support kids and youth of the incarcerated. Their vision is to end the cycle of incarceration by providing children and youth with a Pathway of Hope and a vision for a successful future. They work towards this goal by providing mentorships for kids, resources for families, support groups and much more.
While they are based in Franklin County, they have already crossed county lines by working with many educators across the state of Kentucky. Future plans include being able to provide support to kids throughout the state.
