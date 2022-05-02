The Kentucky State Police are looking for campers ages 10-12 in the central Kentucky area to attend Trooper Island Camp free of charge. 

Post 12 Trooper Josh Satterly says Trooper Island Camp is a free summer camp for underprivileged children who live in the district, that include Anderson, Fayette, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, and Woodford counties. 

Trooper Island Camp is located on Dale Hollow Lake near Burkesville. The central Kentucky camp offering will be June 13-17. KSP provides transportation to and from camp.

“This camp is not a disciplinary boot camp — it is for great kids who otherwise could not afford to attend a summer camp,” said Satterly. “Kids will learn fishing, kayaking, archery and much more while having the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships with troopers and camp staff.”

The application is available at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Trooper-Island-Kids-Camp-Application-3-21-2022.pdf

For more information, contact KSP at 502.782.1774 or email ksppubaff@ky.gov with inquiries. 

KSP developed Trooper Island Camp as part of a long-range program of public service to the youth of Kentucky: a place where the tensions and turmoil of our everyday lives can be forgotten; and for one-week young people can be given a touch of hope and desire of a better tomorrow. 

Former State Police Director, Colonel James E. Bassett, spearheaded the idea to establish a permanent recreational site where troopers and children could share a week-long experience. A location was selected in a secluded corner of Dale Hollow Lake near the Cumberland and Clinton County line, where an island was leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and a non-profit charitable corporation was formed.

