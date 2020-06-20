On Saturday, water lovers celebrated the Summer Solstice not only with a dip in Elkhorn Creek to cool off from the upper 80-degree temperatures, but also by showing mother nature a little TLC.
Can’d Aid and Bluegrass Land Conservancy teamed up to host a North Elkhorn Creek Cleanup at the newly established Switzer Family Farm located next to the Switzer Covered Bridge.
Friends Arthur Hancock and John Nickels recently purchased the approximate 18 acres along the creek near the bridge. The duo plans to develop the site into a community space with walking trails, an area for outdoor music events and more.
“We plan to put in primitive camping and do music events out here,” Nickels said. “It would also be nice to have walking trails and build a better parking lot.”
Hancock works with the Can’d Aid nonprofit out of Longmont, Colorado, that “spreads people powered do-goodery through towns, tunes, treads and trails and love yur mama efforts nationwide,” according to its Facebook page. He said the nonprofit also hosts cleanup events.
Some volunteers walked along the creek bed picking up trash while others paddled up and down the creek collecting trash from the water.
Hancock said they have plans to clean the graffiti off of the covered bridge after they get it cleared from county leaders. The property the bridge sits on is owned and maintained by county government.
“This is a place that Kentucky should be proud of and support,” Hancock said.
Christal Shumway and her son Bryce, 9, attended Saturday’s clean up event.
“This is a good way to teach him to be humble,” Shumway said. “It is so wonderful that people do things like this.”
Katie Holzhause cruised up and down the creek bed in her kayak picking up trash along the way that started to pile up on the bow of her boat.
“I spend a lot of time on the creek,” she said. “We need to clean it periodically to keep it nice for everyone.”
Jessie Wilder, the director of Bluegrass Land Conservancy, said her non-profit loves to help host events like Saturday’s cleanup.
“Clean waterways are important,” Wilder said. “This is a safe way for people to get outside, and be safe with social distancing, and clean up a little bit.”
Troy Hearn who lives nearby joined in Saturday’s efforts armed with his weed trimmer. Hearn also works with the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (KyMBA) and said he plans to help Hancock and Nickels build multi-use trails on the farm. He said KyMBA will maintain the trails.
“People will be able to get outdoors and have fun,” Hearn said.
As some children played in the water, Bella Lee, 11, fished from a concrete block under the covered bridge while her mother, Carolynn, picked up trash.
“This is such a beautiful place in the world,” Lee said. “We have to keep it clean and safe. Also, with the pandemic, you can’t go to the city pool. We’re having to rely on nature.”
Visit the Switzer Family Farm Facebook page for more information.
