A Frankfort businessman who followed his father in building one of the city’s largest employers died Tuesday.
Harry Lee Waterfield II died after a two-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, a press release from Investors Heritage said. Waterfield served as the president, CEO and chairman of the board of Investors Heritage Life Insurance Co. and Investors Heritage Capital Corp., a company that was started by his father.
Robert Hardy succeeded Waterfield as CEO on May 31.
Waterfield was born in Clinton to Laura and Harry Lee Waterfield, a former speaker of the House and lieutenant governor of Kentucky.
Last year, the company announced a doubling of its workforce with about 75 new jobs in Frankfort, the result of a merger with Aquarian Holdings. At the time, Waterfield said that all aspects of the company’s business were based in Frankfort.
“We are proud of our corporate presence here in Frankfort, Kentucky, and are eager to build on our nearly 60-year history,” Waterfield said about the new positions.
Terri Bradshaw, president and CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp., said that the merger was one of the times that she worked directly with Waterfield. She said that before she met him, she knew of him as a “mover and shaker” in the community. Investors Heritage had partnered with KCDC because of the economic impact that the expansion could have on the community. Bradshaw said that Waterfield, Hardy and the company’s board “did everything to make sure that expansion happened in Frankfort.”
“That’s one of many examples of how he put this community first,” Bradshaw said.
Waterfield served at various times on the boards of Kentucky State University, Murray State University and the Lees College Foundation.
Waterfield was also a longtime supporter of Capital Day School, which his four children attended.
Visitation for Waterfield will be Wednesday at Rogers Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. The funeral service will be at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a reception at the Frankfort Country Club beginning at 12:30 p.m. The family will hold a private burial after the service, then join friends at the country club.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Waterfield’s memory can be made to Capital Day School.