Ashli Watts

Ashli Watts

Ashli Watts, president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured speaker at Wednesday's Rotary Club of Frankfort's virtual meeting.

The club meets at noon.

For more information, call 502-330-5835 or email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription