On Sunday, the Frankfort chapter of The Compassionate Friends will be part of a 24-hour glow around the globe during the annual worldwide candlelighting service to honor children who have passed away.
This is the 15th year the local chapter has hosted the ceremony, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall at First Baptist Church. The candlelighting ceremony is at 7 p.m. and will create a virtual wave of light as it travels from time zone to time zone across the planet.
“Our children will look down and see the earth glowing,” Debbie Kimbrough, co-founder of the Frankfort TCF chapter, said.
Started in 1997 as a small internet observance to honor the memories of sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren whose lives were cut short, the event has caught fire and spread worldwide. It is now considered to be one of largest mass candlelightings and is especially meaningful during the holiday season.
“Our wish is that this night brings some peace to those who are pained at heart, hope to you who are bereaved and happiness to you who have reached that place where a smile is possible again,” Karen Cantrell, co-founder of the local chapter, told those in attendance at last year’s ceremony.
Michael Nunley, of Frankfort, who lost a sibling to suicide and has written a song for the national TCF organization, will speak briefly and play his song at Sunday’s candlelighting.
The Compassionate Friends program is for all parents who have lost a child of any age or circumstance, as well as grandparents, siblings and their family and friends.
“I can’t tell you how many people have said the group fellowship saved their lives,” Kimbrough said. “The more people that find us, the more people in need will get help in their grief journey.”
TCF meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at Bluegrass Navigators, 643 Teton Trail. For more information, call 502-695-7039.
First Baptist Church, where the candlelighting ceremony will take place, is located at 201 St. Clair St. Parking and the entrance to the Social Hall is in the back of the church.