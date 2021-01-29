A Frankfort native has been honored for her work with disabled parents and children.
Kara Ayers, a Franklin County High School graduate who now lives in Mason, Ohio, is co-founder of the Disabled Parenting Project and serves as associate director of the University of Cincinnati’s Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities.
“In my job, I teach students and research about a wide range of disability issues,” Ayers explained.
On Jan. 23, she was one of five individuals to receive Ed Roberts Award for helping to make the world more inclusive, accessible and empowering for those with disabilities.
The award was especially meaningful for Ayers because Roberts has long been a hero of hers for his work in the disability rights movement.
“I feel greatly privileged to be able to do what I do on an everyday basis, but I’m also grateful for this special moment as it’s another chance to increase visibility for parents with disabilities,” she said.
Diagnosed with polio at age 14, Roberts was a champion for disability rights and a leader of the independent living movement.
Through his work and life he empowered others to be advocates and activists, serving as executive director of The Center for Independent Living (TheCIL) — a program that helps disabled people live independently in dorms or the community at the University of California, Berkley. Roberts established the World Institute on Disability after receiving a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship in 1983.
“I’m hopeful that the more people could learn that we are more alike their families than different, the better we would be understood and accepted by our communities,” Ayers told The State Journal.
She and her husband, Adam, who both use wheelchairs for mobility, have firsthand experience with their three kids, Eli, 13; Hannah, 10; and Riley, 3.
“I have Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which is a disability that causes my bones to break easier than most,” she explained, adding that she identifies as disabled with pride.
She helped co-found the Disabled Parenting Project in order to make it easier for parents with disabilities to live, work and play in their communities.
“When you ask adults what’s the most meaningful part of their life, so many say parenting,” Ayers said, adding that the same is true for disabled adults including herself. “Other parents with disabilities have helped me figure out so many things and generally provided support.”
She wants to pass on her knowledge to other disabled parents.
“Few people realize that there still exists a great deal of discrimination faced by families like mine,” she stated. “It’s still legal in most states, including Kentucky and where I live (Ohio), to remove custody from parents on the basis of parental disability alone.”
Which is why Ayers is also focusing on the policy and justice piece of the puzzle as well.
“The Disabled Parenting Project was created as both a research effort and then a community to support parents with disabilities,” she said.
“Around 1 in 10 children have at least one parent with a disability, but it’s not a group of families we think of as in need of support. We found that support from each other by creating this community.”
She said while parents with disabilities have unique challenges they are also experienced at problem-solving and creativity — strengths they impart on their children.
One such challenge for the Ayers has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Kara and Adam are high risk so the family has been extra careful and mostly isolated since last March.
“It’s been hard and frustrating to see so many others fail to care enough about others to take even minimal precautions,” she said, adding.
The family’s two oldest children have been doing virtual instruction, which has been difficult since they can’t see their friends in person. But the Ayers are resilient.
“We have a mantra in our family that ‘we can do hard things together.’ It has definitely come up more than once in the last several months!”
Ayers is the daughter of Jim and Su Sheridan of Frankfort.
For more information on the Disabled Parenting Project visit the group’s social media pages https://www.facebook.com/disabledparentingproject on Facebook and www.twitter.com/disparenting on Twitter.
