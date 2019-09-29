State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light. Flu season is here, so this week’s question is: Have you gotten your flu shot yet? 

"I did. I think it was a couple months ago." — Lamarques Summerour (Photo by McKenna Horsley)
"I have not yet gotten my flu shot, but my husband and I both plan on getting flu shots this year." — Nicole Konkol (Photo by McKenna Horsley)
"I just haven't done it, but I probably will." — Mitch Hughes (Photo by McKenna Horsley)
"I have not gotten my flu shot because I haven't taken the time and I need to. Probably will this week." — Wanda Booth (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

