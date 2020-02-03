State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

After the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring on Sunday, we asked you for your own weather predictions: Do you think we have more winter weather ahead of us or an early spring?

“I think we will have an early spring just because we really haven’t had a winter yet, so I think it will come early this year.” — Kristy Schaffer
“I just like the warm weather. That’s really about it. And I trust that we are going to have an early spring, too.” — Haley Hardin
“Well, with the way it looks right now, I’d say we are going to have an early spring.” — Bobby Hawkins
“Spring because I saw online yesterday (that the groundhog predicted spring). I looked it up. I was like, ‘Did he see his shadow or not?’ And it said no shadow, so that means an early spring.”— Jennifer Pisani

