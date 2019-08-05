"I'd have to check the date, but I believe it was a 1931 Chicago World's Fair ring. I bought it for a dime. I tried to tell them what it was, but they thought it was junk. It was Sterling silver and in excellent condition. I thought it was great." — Lara Cottrill, of Illinois
"700 DVDs. The guy was closing his movie business down. I said 'what you take for them all?' and here we are. I figured I could make a couple of bucks, and I'm doing good so far." — Timmy Meek, of Shepherdsville
"I can't think of the last thing I bought. I try to stay away from them because I'll buy it all." —Grayce Cowgur, of Illinois
"The people set up next to us. They were leaving, so we bought everything they had left. It was pulleys, old wood boxes, primitive stuff. And we've sold most of it." — Ronnie Middleton, of Shelbyville