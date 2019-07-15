Abbi Davis
"No, I don't plan on going to the fair because I work too much at the pool. The one time I went to the fair, though, I threw up on the rides, so it wasn't really a great experience." Abbi Davis, 17, will be a senior at Franklin County High School.
Adlai Salvadori
"Yes, it will be my first time going to the fair here since my family just moved to Frankfort from northern California about two weeks ago. I think it will be a lot of fun." Adlai Salvadori, 13, homeschooled.
Mulders
"We do plan on going to the fair because my son loves it. When he was about a year old I put him in the pageant. That was a lot of fun." Artisha Mulder "I can't wait to ride the roller coaster!" Kirshaun Mulder, 5, is a student at Second Street School.
Amanda Betzing
"At the moment I don't plan on going to the fair because I didn't know there was one. I just moved from Lexington about eight months ago, but I might go now." Amanda Betzing

