“When I moved here 20 years ago, I moved here and felt like an outsider because I wasn’t born here. I was not raised to hate. I have been subject to encountering black people who don’t like white people. I have observed it — like not wanting to shake your hand, things like that. I understand how to treat people with manners, politeness and kindness, and learn the better part of people. Hate takes too much energy. If you fill things up with love, kindness and acceptance, you’re not going to have many issues.” — Christina Benson