State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: During the COVID-19 pandemic, where have you done the majority of your shopping?

"Kroger and Dollar Tree." — Diane Murphy
"Local farmers and producers." — Lynn Tomlinson Aubrey
"Kroger and Lowes. They know how to get people in and out safely." — Sal Piscioneri
"Kroger, Save A Lot and online Sam’s and Walmart." — Peggy Deese
"Save A Lot. Less people and they have a lot better meat to pick from." — Teresa Hockensmith

