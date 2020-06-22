State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Has the COVID-19 pandemic canceled your vacation plans? Why or why not?

062220 We Asked Ian Ries.jpg

"My vacations usually center around concerts and events, so yes. Trying to come up with safe alternatives to meet up with friends." — Ian Ries
062220 We Asked Kathy Reeves Fox.jpg

"We're saving money by staying home watching movies, cooking out, and not to mention being staying safe." — Kathy Reeves Fox
062220 We Asked Mike Lee.jpg

"Yes! We had planned to take a two-week Hawaiian vacation this summer (first time). We were about to buy our plane tickets back in March when all this hit. We decided to just cancel our trip because we didn't know what things would be like by July." — Mike Lee
062220 We Asked Tiffany Snyder.jpg

"No, headed to Florida on July 9 and not coming back until July 19 —10 full days of ocean waves." — Tiffany Snyder
062220 We Asked Jill Graves.jpg

"No, we are still going. Our daughter has an internship in Florida that’s still going on so what better way to sneak in a vacation than to drive her down and back!" — Jill Graves

