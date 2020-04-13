State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: Even though the deadline for completing taxes has been moved to July 15, have you filed yet?

Amanda Mattingly

"Yup, filed them on Friday. It may be extended, but why wait and put it off?" — Amanda Mattingly
Debbie Brown Smith

"Yes, we have filed and already paid our part. Why wait till July 15th? If you wait till then you are looking at school starting back on top of paying your taxes." — Debbie Brown Smith
Brad Taylor

"Yes and had to pay." — Brad Taylor
Teresa Hockensmith

"I have a certain time of the year I file in February, so I filed just like any other year." — Teresa Hockensmith

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription