After the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that three raccoons found in Frankfort tested positive for canine distemper, we asked you if you had seen any raccoons acting strange or showing signs of the virus.
If you do see a raccoon that is acting abnormally, the department advises to not interact with the animal and call a nuisance wildlife control operator who can assist for a fee. To contact one of the 11 operators that serve Franklin County, visit https://app.fw.ky.gov/nuisancecontrol/.