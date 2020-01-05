State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

After the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that three raccoons found in Frankfort tested positive for canine distemper, we asked you if you had seen any raccoons acting strange or showing signs of the virus. 

If you do see a raccoon that is acting abnormally, the department advises to not interact with the animal and call a nuisance wildlife control operator who can assist for a fee. To contact one of the 11 operators that serve Franklin County, visit https://app.fw.ky.gov/nuisancecontrol/

010720_weasked04_MH.jpg
“I have one that comes on my porch. It rips down my bird feeder and stuff, the pesky little thing … . I took the bird feeder down, so I haven’t seen it lately, but it will hiss at you. Of course, I think a regular raccoon would too.” — Dora Wright
010720_weasked03_MH.jpg
“I saw a dead raccoon on U.S. 60 today (hit by a car). I don’t know if it was Franklin County or if I was still in Shelby County … . We haven’t noticed a problem where we live. “ — Larry Southard
010720_weasked02_MH.jpg
“I have not seen any. In fact, mostly you see them where they’ve been killed on the road because they are nocturnal. But you see them all the time at night, but I’ve not seen one act out of the ordinary.” — Gary Fox
010720_weasked01_MH.jpg
“I haven’t personally.” — Drew Vaughn

