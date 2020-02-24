“I mostly do online shopping, but I think this type of store (Completely Kentucky) cannot be taken for granted because there are so many unique things in here that are handcrafted originals that you just can’t find just anywhere. Amazon has the things that are mass-produced. And this is like, ‘Wow, someone spent time crafting and making it and it’s just amazing.’” — Julie Williams, left.
“There’s nothing fun about shopping on Amazon. If you need something quickly and for an efficient purpose … but if you actually want to go out and enjoy shopping and finding something special for somebody, something like this is much better.” — Sara Engler, center.
“It’s just nice to be out with friends and look at new stuff together.” — Sarah Hutson, right.
