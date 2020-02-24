Barbara White
“I frequently shop here (Walmart). I don’t do online. My daughter does, but I don’t. Never. I like to see what I’m going to buy, and then if I get something I don’t like online, it’s hard returning it.” — Barbara White
Nathan Harrod
“I was just shopping at Lowes. You can’t see things on Amazon like you can in the store.” — Nathan Harrod
Julie Williams, Sara Engler and Sarah Hutson
“I mostly do online shopping, but I think this type of store (Completely Kentucky) cannot be taken for granted because there are so many unique things in here that are handcrafted originals that you just can’t find just anywhere. Amazon has the things that are mass-produced. And this is like, ‘Wow, someone spent time crafting and making it and it’s just amazing.’” — Julie Williams, left.

“There’s nothing fun about shopping on Amazon. If you need something quickly and for an efficient purpose … but if you actually want to go out and enjoy shopping and finding something special for somebody, something like this is much better.” — Sara Engler, center.

“It’s just nice to be out with friends and look at new stuff together.” — Sarah Hutson, right.
Tiffany Bryant
“I do shop online when I know exactly what I want. But holding something and being able to see it and feel it, that’s still important. Just to be able to browse and just to sense it, you don’t really get to do that online.” — Tiffany Bryant

